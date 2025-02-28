Following a £5 million makeover – granted by the government’s Levelling Up Fund – Doncaster’s Grade II listed Corn Exchange has been restored into a thriving hub that supports local businesses and offers a welcoming space where locals can gather.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building, which sits adjacent to Doncaster’s International Food Market, is set to officially open to the public this coming spring, after hosting a variety of trial events over recent months.

In total there will be 10 high-spec retail units in bays that resemble Victorian-style shop fronts, as well as a fully licensed cafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The works, which have taken place over the last two years, have seen one of Doncaster’s landmarks restored to its former glory. In keeping with some of its original features, heritage restoration has taken place to protect the building’s stonework and window frames.

First look inside the newly refurbished Doncaster Corn Exchange. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

The first-floor galleries have also been added in replacement of the original central mezzanine, with the timber staircase also allowing internal access to the food hall for shoppers.

“It’s important we can offer a space for existing traders to thrive, as well as support new entrepreneurial traders into a diverse retail space that will help them to grow, whether that be a boutique, a beautician, or an artist, we hope to showcase the very best of what Doncaster has to offer,” said Michelle Hobson, leasing manager at Market Asset Management, Doncaster Market’s operator.

“We want to attract people back to the city centre; we see the Corn Exchange being a destination of choice for visitors, not just a passing place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally built in 1844 as a trading hall for grain and other agricultural produce. The building has always been more than just a centre of commerce, having played host to various events over the years, whether it be a boxing match or the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

The Corn Exchange in days gone by.

This distinguished past gives a clue to what is in store for the future, as the building comes back to live at the heart of the markets quarter.

As a nod to the building’s history, the newly designed layout has been reconfigured to accommodate up to 375 standing guests.

With the market’s operator, Market Asset Management planning to make events one of the building’s core focuses, whether it be hosting conferences, wedding fayres or music gigs, there will be something for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the coming months, we’ll see businesses moving into the 10 retail units, alongside an extensive programme of events taking place throughout 2025. The first of these being the Women’s Day Market on March 8, as well as the Young Traders Market and Doncaster Chamber networking event on the 15 and 21 March respectively.

The Corn Exchange, which has played such an important role in Doncaster’s heritage, will once again be the place to be – helping to create a welcoming space that blends the traditional side of retail and a dynamic mix of events.