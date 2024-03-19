The UK regions with the most and least broadband complaints - Doncaster proved to be among the best.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The study, which looked at the average WiFi download speeds of each UK city, named Doncaster as one of the best-connected cities.

As a nation, the UK is well-connected. However, that doesn’t mean it is without internet connectivity complaints. That said, where in the UK has the best internet connection and which providers are best?

Gemma Ryles, Home Tech Writer at Independent Advisor Broadband comments: “In an age where a reliable and secure internet connection is vital for those who work from home, stream video content or game in their downtime, it’s important to remember that your internet connection will vary greatly depending on where you live and which broadband provider you’ve partnered with.

“That’s why we have delved into the data to reveal the best-connected UK areas as well as the broadband providers the UK are most and least happy with.”

The UK region with the fastest internet connection – rank, region, and average Wifi download speed (Mbps) 2024

1 Kingston upon Hull 275.06

2 Southampton 211.19

3 Doncaster 147.44

4 Derby 142.13

5 Coventry 141.66

6 Salford 141.27

7 Plymouth 140.2

8 Stockport 139.05

9 Dundee 138.98

10 Belfast 138.61

Kingston Upon Hull, despite having a limited choice of broadband providers, has the average fastest download speed in the UK. The city's primary provider is KCOM, and perhaps due to this, the average download speed is just over 275 Mbps.