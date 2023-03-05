The TEN food establishments in Doncaster with a zero hygiene rating
These are the ten food establishments in Doncaster that have a zero hygiene rating, according to the Food Standards Agency website.
Courtyard, Market Place, Doncaster, last rated in July 2021.
Eat Thai, Copley Road, Doncaster, last rated January 2023.
Fresh Food Doncaster, Copley Road, Doncaster, last rated September 2022.
Kian Halal Meat, Copley Road, Doncaster, recently inspected – new rating to be published soon.
Mambo, Silver Street, Doncaster, last rated October 2022.
Ballers Sports Bar, Silver Street, Doncaster, last rated October 2022.
Extra Food and Drinks, Carr House Road, Hyde Park, last rated June 2022.
Harlington Off Licence, Harlington Road, Mexborough, recently inspected – new rating to be published soon.
Syrian Cafe, Copley Road, Doncaster, last rated October 2022.
Uandrzeja, Sandringham Road, Intake, last rated June 2022.
The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.