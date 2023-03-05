News you can trust since 1925
The TEN food establishments in Doncaster with a zero hygiene rating

These are the ten food establishments in Doncaster that have a zero hygiene rating, according to the Food Standards Agency website.

By Stephanie Bateman
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Mar 2023, 1:31pm

Courtyard, Market Place, Doncaster, last rated in July 2021.

Eat Thai, Copley Road, Doncaster, last rated January 2023.

Fresh Food Doncaster, Copley Road, Doncaster, last rated September 2022.

There are ten places which all received the lowest rating
Kian Halal Meat, Copley Road, Doncaster, recently inspected – new rating to be published soon.

Mambo, Silver Street, Doncaster, last rated October 2022.

Ballers Sports Bar, Silver Street, Doncaster, last rated October 2022.

Extra Food and Drinks, Carr House Road, Hyde Park, last rated June 2022.

Harlington Off Licence, Harlington Road, Mexborough, recently inspected – new rating to be published soon.

Syrian Cafe, Copley Road, Doncaster, last rated October 2022.

Uandrzeja, Sandringham Road, Intake, last rated June 2022.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

