The Sleep Charity announces the appointment of Helen Michaels as new Chair of Trustees

Michaels is a highly experienced board-level adviser and coach, with over 25 years of experience in governance and transformational and cultural change for charities, not-for-profits, SMEs, and FTSE 100 companies.

The Sleep Charity CEO Vicki Beevers said: "After a lengthy and thorough recruitment process, we are delighted to welcome Helen as Chair of Trustees

“Helen brings a wealth of governance knowledge and experience that will support The Sleep Charity to grow and thrive over the coming years.

Helen Michaels

“Her passion for our work and her ambition for the organisation is evident and exactly what we were looking for.

“I look forward to working alongside her to further the organisation's mission - this is a very exciting appointment!"

Michaels is a graduate of Warwick University and the FT non-executive director diploma. She also has executive diplomas from INSEAD and the Institute for Applied Behavioural Science (USA) and a degree from Warwick University. In

addition, she is an accredited practitioner of several psychometric instruments and a fellow of the RSA.

Her experience includes executive roles in Customer Experience, Marketing, HR & Finance at British Airways, Monarch Airlines, Price Waterhouse Coopers, and Baker Tilly.

As the new Chair of Trustees for The Sleep Charity, Michaels will bring her wealth of knowledge and experience to help drive the charity forward in achieving its mission of improving the nation's sleep. Michaels has previously served

as a charity trustee and Vice-Chair, as well as having coached and mentored individuals in the third sector.

Michaels said: "I am honoured to have been appointed as the Chair of Trustees for The Sleep Charity.

“I am blown away by the Charity's work and believe that quality sleep is essential for everyone's health and wellbeing.

“I am excited to work with the team and the other trustees to ensure that the charity continues to make a positive impact on people's lives.”

The Sleep Charity is a national, award-winning charity that provides support, advice, and guidance to anyone experiencing sleep problems.