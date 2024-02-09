The Range launches new Café Eighty-Nine in Doncaster with free meals for kids

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aptly named after the year the retailer first began trading, bosses at The Range say the flagship cafe will feature a fresh ‘continental style’ interior scheme offering customers a ‘village green’ meeting space with delicious cooked to order food, and premium barista made hot drinks.

Coinciding with the school holidays, kids get to eat free over the course of the opening weekend (Friday, Saturday and Sunday 9th- 11th February) giving parents an easier and more affordable option to keep the children entertained during this opening weekend.

With a variety of kids favourite foods available as part of the ‘kids eat free’ menu including a cooked breakfast, fish and chips, and sausage and chips. A child’s meal will be free with each purchase of an adult main meal.

Designs from The Range showing what the new cafe will look like.

The breakfast menu contains dishes such as full all-day English breakfast and Vegetarian Breakfast for just £3.99.

Items such as butter croissants, toast and tea cakes also feature.

The café also serves an array of tasty family favourites, including burger and chips and wood fired pizza for just £5.49 each.

Fish and chips, chicken tikka masala with rice and naan, mac and cheese, and lasagne are all available for £6.49 each.

There’s also light bites including quiche, jacket potatoes and a selection of ciabattas, paninis, toasties and sandwiches. For a quick refreshment, a cream tea and a hot drink from £3.99.

There is an amazing kids menu including main meals as well as a pick n mix option featuring sandwich, fruit, snack and drink for £3.75.

In addition to the cooked to order menu, Café Eighty-Nine offers a full range of premium barista coffees including, cappuccinos, lattes, espressos and mochas, with prices starting from just £1.95.

Specialty cold coffee drinks from Costa are also on the menu for summer such as Costa fudge brownie frappe and strawberry and cream frappe.

The newly refurbished café will boast a fresh and inviting interior scheme with pops of green and cream stripes to give a continental feel, with cosy seating areas and ambient lighting to offer a welcoming meeting space.

In addition, to celebrate the launch of Café Eighty-Nine, customers will have the option to enter the fantastic in store giveaway over the course of the opening weekend to win a £200 The Range Gift Card.

CEO, Alex Simpkin commented: “At The Range we have committed to refurbish a number of stores up and down the country and Doncaster is another to benefit from this stunning new cafe.

“We are incredibly proud of the space, not only does it enable local shoppers to dine affordably pre or post shop but they get to do so in bright, modern new surroundings.”

“A lot of time has been spent making sure that the food and drinks offering provides customers with brilliant quality, while keeping prices affordable, especially for families throughout the summer period.”