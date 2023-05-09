The pub’s refresh has seen the introduction of new wallpaper, stylish lighting, updated seating, and uplifting colour palettes. With an updated bar area and investment in team training, the pub has now officially reopened with a fresh new look and brand new menu.

The ‘Wath, West Melton & Brampton Voluntary Litter Pickers’, who for the last 5 years have been volunteering 2-3 times a week, to host litter picks in the local community, were chosen as the pub’s community hero to pour the first pint in celebration of the pub’s reopening.

Situated in the heart of Wath upon Dearne, the Bluebell Inn has a family-friendly feel with an outdoor children’s area, well-lit patio area and is dog friendly. The pub is ideally situated for a drink and a meal before or after a walk at the nearby Manvers Lake or RSPB Dearne Valley.

The new look bar area

The Bluebell Inn offers a varied menu of pub favourites such as Steak and Ale Pie served with chips, garden peas and gravy and new additions such as Loaded Fries with spicy pulled pork, nacho cheese sauce, BBQ sauce, crispy onions and chopped chives and classic lagers on draught, cask ales and a variety of cocktails and G&Ts. The pub also offers a traditional Sunday Roast each week, all served with fluffy mashed potato, roast potatoes, seasonal veggies, home-made Yorkshire pudding, stuffing and gravy.

Guests can also enjoy a new mid-week offer of a main meal and a drink for £11.25. The dishes vary daily with a burger and a drink available on a Tuesday, curry and a drink on a Wednesday and steak and a drink for £12.50 on a Thursday.

The pub, which has a TV screen and darts board now has a new pool table. The new look is set to elevate the pub’s interior to suit all occasions, from ‘casual lunches to special celebrations‘

With over 1,600 pubs and bars across England, Scotland and Wales, Marston’s sites range from their traditional local pubs and family-friendly pubs to their sites with a focus on a ‘warm, timeless country pub atmosphere’.