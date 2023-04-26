The Lagoons at The Dome in Doncatser will remain closed until a large section of pipe is replaced

The pool area was closed last weekend due to maintenance work needing to be carried out and it was expected to be reopened yesterday, Tuesday, April 25.

Steven Parker from Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust said: “Following a heating issue this weekend (Saturday 22 April) at the Lagoons at Doncaster Dome, a team are currently working to replace a large section of pipe in the plant room.

“This work will take a number of days to complete and there will then be a period of time needed to bring the pool back up to a comfortable temperature.

The Lagoons will remain closed

“The Lagoons will remain closed during this period and will hopefully reopen by May 6.”