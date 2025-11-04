The Fly Line pub in Garforth to undergo a £313,500 transformation

Sketch of post-refurb

The Fly Line pub will close its doors on November 3 and will reopen on November 26 with a brand-new look.

This transformation represents a significant investment of over £313,500, revitalising the well-loved community pub with exciting improvements.

Upon reopening, Marston’s Two Door Pub: The Fly Line will feature two distinct areas: a vibrant locals' bar and a warm, welcoming family lounge, designed around the needs of families.

The renovation will introduce a dedicated Family Lounge, thoughtfully designed to cater to the needs of all ages and provide a welcoming space for the whole family. Alongside this, guests can also enjoy a mouthwatering menu packed with comforting pub favourites, and the pub's popular carvery will remain available, post-refurb.

The much-loved kids’ menu will also return, featuring smaller portions of pub favourites for children over five, as well as a fun “build-your-own” option for under-fives. A central partition will create distinct spaces within the pub, allowing guests to enjoy everything they love under one roof while ensuring there is a place where everyone feels they truly belong.

The renovation will also see the creation of a brand-new bar area, designed as a welcoming space for locals to enjoy a pint and a bite to eat. Serving as the perfect spot to celebrate unmissable moments at the heart of the community, the bar area will be enhanced with brand-new sports screens, showcasing Sky Sports and TNT, offering guests an elevated experience while retaining the pub’s warm and friendly atmosphere.

Once the pub reopens its doors, guests will still be able to enjoy popular offers that are set to remain, such as all day on a Tuesday, guests can grab a burger and a drink for £13.75 or upgrade from a standard burger to a Southern-Fried Chicken Burger or Ultimate Spicy Beef Burger for just £1.25.

Located in Leeds, The Fly Line is a cosy pub in the old mining village of Garforth. The name of the pub originates from the line that was used to carry coal from Garforth to Aberford, a town around two miles away, by railway. This line was called the Fly Line, and so the pub’s name honours the coal mining history of the town. The pub is perfectly situated for guests to enjoy quality time with family and friends, whether that means stopping by for a meal or a drink and catching up with friends and family.

General Manager, Anthony Fox, said: "We're thrilled to share the news about the transformation of The Fly Line, creating a welcoming space for our community to enjoy for any occasion. From grabbing a quick drink at the bar to catching up with friends, or savouring a family meal together, there’s truly something for everyone!"

With over 1,600 pubs and bars across England, Scotland, and Wales, Marston’s venues range from traditional locals and family-friendly pubs to timeless country settings, offering shared good times for everyone.