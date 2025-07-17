The Doncaster supermarket that's been an Asda, Co-op and now Spar in just two years
The convenience store at Odgen Road Services near to Sandall Park has just revealed its latest guise – the latest twist in a long-running saga.
The complex opened last summer after months of stop-start works – and was originally supposed to be an Asda ‘on the go’ convenience store.
But signs advertising it as an Asda were removed in 2023 – leaving potential shoppers speculating on the potential future of the store.
Last year, signs with the Co-op's famous blue and white logo were added to exterior billboards with EG On The Move branding also installed.
Work on the outlet near to Shaw Lane industrial estate first started in October 2022.
But the signs disappeared again days after being unveiled.
In 2023, bright green Asda logos were attached to the roof of the petrol station forecourt as well as exterior advertising signs, also promoting Subway, Sbarro Pizza, Cooplands and Leon which were expected to be among the outlets at the store.
But the Asda branding was later removed – along with the firm’s clothing brand George, leading to speculation that the supermarket giant had pulled out of the development.
Plans were submitted in 2022 by UK retailer EG Group, which had been working in conjuction with Asda to open the firm’s ‘On The Move’ branches across the country, with 100 already open and 100 more to follow and stocking up to 2,500 products.
