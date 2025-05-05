Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

They are worth more than $117billion between them 🤯

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The richest billionaires in the UK right now have been named, as well as their staggering net worth in May 2025.

Using Forbes’ real-time billionaire list, which tracks the net worth of the world’s wealthiest people each day, we’ve rounded up the 10 richest British billionaires from the list - as of the close of the trading day on May 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Topping the worldwide list is Elon Musk, with a current net worth of $387.9bn , followed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and CEO of Meta.

But who are the richest billionaires in the UK as we head into May? Here are the top 10 wealthiest people in the UK according to Forbes, their current net worth and their rank in the world’s rich list.