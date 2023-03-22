'Thanks for the memories:" Popular Doncaster discount store closes doors as owners retire

Kerry’s Kabin in Intake welcomed its last customers on Saturday as the shop’s owners step down after nearly a quarter of century.

The Sandringham Road store stocked a wide variety of products, including household items, toiletries and toys.

In a social media post, the daughter of owners Dave and Doreen said: “As most of you will be aware by now, Kerry's Kabin is closing down.

“Dave has owned the shop for almost 25 years and it really has been a pleasure for us to have been a part of it.

"As I'm sure you will all miss stopping by just as much as he will miss serving you. Unfortunately, now the time has come to close up and enjoy his much deserved retirement.

“They have already recieved some amazing gifts and cards, all of which they are ever so grateful for.”