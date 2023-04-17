Ten food hygiene ratings handed out - two with a score of one out of five meaning improvements are needed
Ten new food hygiene ratings have been handed out - two with a score of one out of five meaning improvements are needed.
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Centerplate UK Limited at Eco Power Stadium, Stadium Way, Lakeside, Doncaster; rated on March 30
• Rated 5: Reeds Restaurant at Pastures Hotel, Pastures Road, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on January 18
• Rated 4: Topiary Coffee Shop at Stringers Nurseries, Crookhill Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster; rated on March 6
• Rated 4: Warehouse Coffee Shop at Unit 12, Shaw Wood Business Park, Shaw Wood Way, Wheatley Hills; rated on March 6
• Rated 4: The Black Bull Kitchen at 12 Market Place, Doncaster; rated on March 2
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The New Inn at South Bank, Fleet Lane, Stainforth, Doncaster; rated on March 18
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 3: China Garden at 143 Bentley Road, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on March 2
• Rated 1: Lonsdale Fisheries Pizza at 41 Sandringham Road, Intake, Doncaster; rated on March 6
Golden Keep, at 46 Church Street, Conisbrough, Doncaster was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 7.
And Chick-N-Run, at 14 High Street, Dunsville, Doncaster was given a score of one on March 7.