Talk To Media Welcomes New Digital Marketing Executive As Part Of Ongoing Growth

By Tracey Gregory
Contributor
Published 13th Sep 2024, 16:49 BST
Talk To Media are excited to announce the appointment of their new Digital Marketing Executive.

The Doncaster-based digital marketing agency pride themselves on being a fast-moving, forward-thinking, five-star rated agency who specialise in Web Design, Graphic Design, SEO, Google Ads, and Social Media.

Emily Graham joins the team as Digital Marketing Executive. She will work to spearhead new marketing and business growth opportunities, for both new and existing Talk To Media clients. Bringing over 4 years of experience to the role, alongside the knowledge gained from completing a Creative Writing degree at Sheffield Hallam University, a Level 3 in Digital Marketing, and a SEMrush SEO accreditation, Emily is excited by the opportunity to help grow both the business, and her personal career.

Welcoming their newest recruit, Business Development Director, Tracey Gregory said: “I am delighted to have Emily join the Talk To Media team. She has a wealth of knowledge and experience from her previous education and job roles that we look forward to seeing her bring to Talk To Media.”

To find out more about Talk To Media, visit their website: https://talktomedia.co.uk/

