Swaran Mini Market donates Easter treats to all at Bentley New Village Primary School
Swaran Mini Market has donated over 300 Easter chocolate treats to all the children at Bentley New Village School.
Director Amit Singh added “We have been in Bentley for nearly 40 years and all this community is our family. We have seen these children as well as the parents of these primary school children grow up and support us and we thought a small gesture from us would be put a smile on the children’s faces”.The treats will be distributed before the Easter holidays.