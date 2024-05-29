Superdrug opens its brand new store in Doncaster this week creating 24 permanent jobs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Superdrug will open the doors to a new store tomorrow, Thursday May 30, at Wheatley Retail Park, creating 24 new permanent roles in the now 8,276sq. ft retailer.

The store will be the second in Doncaster as the retailer continues expanding its bricks-and-mortar retail footprint, with plans to open 25 new stores in 2024, as it celebrates its 60th year on the British high street.

The new store will offer customers access to the latest health and beauty products, everyday toiletries, beauty treatments and luxury fragrances, such as Superdrug’s own-brand cosmetics range Studio London, as well as other best-selling ranges including B. Skin, Me+, Vitamin E, Optimum and Naturally Radiant.

Offering a competitive array of exclusive beauty and personal care brands too, beauty enthusiasts can access beauty and personal care products from the likes of Relove by Revolution and MUA, as well as trending brands including Morphe 2 and Avon.

Superdrug opens its brand new store this week creating 24 permanent jobs.

Shoppers can also find their go-to scent at the store’s new fragrance counter, boasting exciting and purse-friendly promotions on perfume and aftershave by premium brands such as YSL, Viktor & Rolf, Giorgio Armani, Prada and Valentino.

The store also features its very own Beauty Studio area, where shoppers can access professional treatments at affordable prices. Within Beauty Studio, customers will have access to eyebrow, lash, nail and piercing services.

Shoppers will also have the chance to sign up to Superdrug’s Health & Beautycard and VIP Rewards to collect points to redeem on future purchases, with exclusive offers available for cardholders, including lower member prices, bonus point offers, birthday treats and the option to pay with points.

Nigel Duxbury, Property Director at Superdrug, said “We are delighted to be opening a second store in Doncaster at the Wheatley Retail Park. We are confident that local customers will love and welcome the new store, as it offers a wide range of popular health and beauty brands, a luxury fragrance counter and a professional Beauty Studio.”

Opening hours: Monday to Friday: 9:00 – 20:00; Saturday: 09:00 – 18:00; Sunday: 10:30 – 16:30.