Subway, Sbarro Pizza, Cooplands and Leon among outlets at new Doncaster Asda store

Sandwich giant Subway, coffee outlet Leon and bakery firm Cooplands will all partner with the new ‘On The Move’ store which will open near to Sandall Park later this year.

The new outlet at the junction of Thorne Road and Wheatley Hall Road, will also feature New York pizza chain Sbarro, hot dog concession Rollover and clothing range George.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diggers moved in last October to create the new unit on land in front of the former Miller Brothers electricial showroom – now a gym – at the entrance to Shaw Lane industrial estate.

The new Asda store will feature a range of concessions.