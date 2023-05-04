News you can trust since 1925
Subway, Sbarro Pizza, Cooplands and Leon among outlets at new Doncaster Asda store

A string of big name stores have linked up with supermarket giant Asda for the opening of a new branch in Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
Published 4th May 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 10:40 BST

Sandwich giant Subway, coffee outlet Leon and bakery firm Cooplands will all partner with the new ‘On The Move’ store which will open near to Sandall Park later this year.

The new outlet at the junction of Thorne Road and Wheatley Hall Road, will also feature New York pizza chain Sbarro, hot dog concession Rollover and clothing range George.

Diggers moved in last October to create the new unit on land in front of the former Miller Brothers electricial showroom – now a gym – at the entrance to Shaw Lane industrial estate.

The new Asda store will feature a range of concessions.The new Asda store will feature a range of concessions.
Plans were submitted last year by UK retailer EG Group, which has been working in conjuction with Asda to open the firm’s ‘On The Move’ branches across the country, with 100 already open and 100 more to follow and stocking up to 2,500 products.

