Stagecoach helps power a summer of fairs and events with dedicated shuttle services

Doncaster bus operator, Stagecoach East Midlands, part of the UK’s largest bus operator, is excited to play a key role in this Summer’s events season by making special appearances and running shuttle services to major events across the region, helping thousands of attendees travel safely, affordably, and sustainably.

From Prides and military services events to comedy and culture, Stagecoach East Midlands is providing extra support to some of the region’s most popular events, including:

The Lincolnshire Show, 18 and 19 June - shuttle services will run from the rail station to the show.

North East Lincolnshire Armed Forces Weekend, Cleethorpes, 27 to 29 June.

Hull Pride, 26 July – with a stall and bus on site.

East Coast Pride, 13 September – with a stall and the Ride with Pride bus in service.

Hull Fair, 10 to 18 October – where special, local and park and ride bus services will transport visitors to all the fun.

These are in addition to Stagecoach East Midlands’ own events, this year, which include:

Matt Cranwell

Grimsby Centenary Celebrations, 12 July - held at Stagecoach’s Grimsby depot with vintage vehicles, memorabilia stalls and entertainment.

Skegness Seasiders Summer Event, 31 July - held in Tower Gardens with the Hattie play bus, book launch, magic, face painting, spin the wheel, and much more.

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “It’s a huge honour for Stagecoach East Midlands to be part of these iconic events. We know travel can be a challenge for festival-goers, so our goal is to make getting to and from the event as easy and stress-free as possible.”

Stagecoach East Midlands encourages customers to plan ahead and check timetables online at www.stagecoachbus.com.