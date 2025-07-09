SpaMedica launches nationwide free transport for cataract patients – removing travel barriers and supporting NHS access and equity goals

SpaMedica, which has a local hospital in Doncaster, is now the only healthcare provider to provide all cataract patients with free transport for vital eye care regardless of location, thanks to new zero mileage restriction

SpaMedica has become the first healthcare provider in the country to offer free, unrestricted transport to all NHS cataract patients, regardless of location – supporting NHS goals to improve equity, access, and community-based care.

From today, all cataract patients who need support with getting to and from their appointments will qualify for free transport, regardless of how near or far away they live from their local SpaMedica hospital. The company previously required patients to live at least ten miles away to qualify for free transport.

This enhancement aligns with the NHS’s 10-year plan to reduce health inequalities and shift care closer to home, removing transport as a barrier for thousands of patients – especially those in underserved, rural, or low-income communities.

From April 2024-March 2025, over 33,000 NHS cataract patients benefited from using SpaMedica’s free transport service, with SpaMedica’s patient drivers collectively covering 1.8 million miles to support patients who needed help getting to and from their appointments – equivalent to more than 72 trips around the world. This model demonstrates how independent providers can support NHS system priorities by combining innovation, scale, and patient-centred design to expand access and reduce pressure on overstretched local services.

With a nationwide network of 64 eye hospitals, SpaMedica ensures patients across the country have access to high-quality ophthalmic care. The provider also recently announced the launch of its community diagnostic and treatment centres, which enable patients to attend many of their pre- and post-operative appointments closer to home, further reducing travel time and increasing convenience.

“Our patient transport service is about more than just getting from A to B – it’s about making healthcare accessible for everyone and bringing local care closer to the heart of the community. We’re proud to support the NHS ambition to deliver more care in or near people’s homes, reduce waiting times, and ensure no one is left behind because of where they live,” said Tom Fellows, Head of Policy and Value Proposition at SpaMedica. “Not everyone has a friend or family member who is available to take them to and from their appointments, and taxis are an expense many patients can’t afford. Some of our patients also live in rural areas without regular access to public transport.

“By removing mileage restrictions and expanding local care through our community diagnostic and treatment centres, we’re making it easier than ever for cataract patients to get the treatment they need without the added stress and expense of travel. Whether a patient lives down the street or many miles away, this new policy ensures they have equal access to vital appointments.”

In reviews left on the NHS website, SpaMedica patients have described the company’s transport service as “punctual, friendly and comfortable.”

Mr Hellawell, a patient at SpaMedica’s Wakefield hospital, said: “The transport which took and delivered me back home was first class!”

To access SpaMedica’s free transport service, cataract patients who wish to be referred to SpaMedica for treatment simply need to ask their optician to note that they require transport on their referral form.