South Yorkshire's Mayor responds to Doncaster-Sheffield airport lease announcement
“I am very pleased at today’s news that City of Doncaster Council have agreed a lease with Peel which is an important step on the way to re-opening Doncaster-Sheffield Airport.
"There remain steps ahead on this journey, the next one being bringing in a private operator with the capability and experience to turn DSA into the thriving regional airport we know it can be.
"I am keen to see the council now secure that private sector operator to run the airport as swiftly as possible. Once they have that agreement in place, the Mayoral Combined Authority stands ready to assess the Full Business Case (FBC) in order to release the funding to support this deal, and to get DSA flying again.
"I know people want us to move quickly and we will, but I have said from the start, we will only ever do things in a way that protects taxpayers while giving both DSA and South Yorkshire the brightest possible future.”