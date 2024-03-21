South Yorkshire's Mayor responds to Doncaster-Sheffield airport lease announcement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“I am very pleased at today’s news that City of Doncaster Council have agreed a lease with Peel which is an important step on the way to re-opening Doncaster-Sheffield Airport.

"There remain steps ahead on this journey, the next one being bringing in a private operator with the capability and experience to turn DSA into the thriving regional airport we know it can be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I am keen to see the council now secure that private sector operator to run the airport as swiftly as possible. Once they have that agreement in place, the Mayoral Combined Authority stands ready to assess the Full Business Case (FBC) in order to release the funding to support this deal, and to get DSA flying again.

South Yorkshire's Mayor Oliver Coppard responds to Doncaster-Sheffield airport lease announcement.