South Yorkshire’s Local Enterprise Partnership releases statement regarding airport closure

South Yorkshire’s Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) have spoken out following the announcement from Peel Group that the airport will close.

Chair Lucy Nickson said: "We are incredibly disappointed and saddened to hear that Peel Group have decided to close Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA).

“Representatives from across South Yorkshire’s business community and the Local Enterprise Partnership have worked tirelessly with South Yorkshire’s Mayor, the Mayor of Doncaster, and other stakeholders to find a solution that would have seen DSA remain open and operational.

Chair Lucy Nickson

"A thriving international airport is key to our strategic economic plan. It connects our region to global trading opportunities, drives investment and supports innovative growth plans.

“But DSA is not only an important economic asset to Doncaster, South Yorkshire and beyond, it also directly employs more than 800 people and has created thousands of jobs across the region. Our thoughts remain with the hundreds of people who now face uncertainty about their future.

"We will continue to work closely with local leaders over the coming days and weeks."

The South Yorkshire LEP, which is a part of the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA), is responsible for setting the strategic direction for the region.

The SYMCA announced last week that it had finalised an offer for the airport from a group of investors. It also said that it would give funding to the airport until negotiations were finalised.