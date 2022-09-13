Kate Martin, executive director of city futures at Sheffield City Council, was a judge in the South Yorkshire Sustainability Awards.

It can feel like there’s just too much to consider, and sustainability can mean very different things from business to business, so it’s hard to be confident you’re getting it right or that it will pay off.

As well as celebrating people and organisations who are making real changes, we’re excited about these awards because they’ll give people so many concrete examples of businesses adopting sustainable practices successfully.

They may have started with a small change or a vague idea, and ended up making a big difference for their company as well as for the environment.

South Yorkshire Sustainability Awards

The more stories there are out there about sustainable businesses thriving, the more confident others will feel in starting their own low carbon journey.

The awards ceremony is on Thursday September 22. Book tickets at https://southyorkshiresustainabilityawards.co.uk/

Kate Martin, executive director of city futures at Sheffield City Council, said: “I’m honoured to be a judge for the South Yorkshire Sustainability Awards, and it was brilliant to receive submissions from lots of different people and organisations across the region, all helping to drive us towards to a more sustainable future.

Don’t miss the awards ceremony at Magna on Thursday September 22.

“It’s so important that businesses are inspired and empowered to take action now, and these awards play a huge part in showcasing innovation and change now taking place across the region.”

If you want to make your business more sustainable but aren’t sure where to start, come along to the next South Yorkshire Sustainability Consortium event on 19 October.

It’s a series of events convened by local organisations in the region helping businesses with sustainability, focusing on the topics businesses say are important to them – you’ll be able to hear about where to get advice and meet lots of like-minded business owners to build a community with.