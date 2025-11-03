South Yorkshire start-up launches groundbreaking app for carers

By Katrina Burrill
Contributor
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 11:52 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2025, 09:28 GMT
Peopleoo is designed for anyone in a caring role
Peopleoo is designed for anyone in a caring role
A South Yorkshire start-up based in Dinnington has launched a new mobile app designed to support the millions of carers and caring people across the UK.

Peopleoo, is a first-of-its-kind community platform created for carers - whether they’re professionals, family members, or both. The app provides a safe and supportive digital space where users can connect, share experiences, and find practical tools to help them thrive in their caring roles.

Every day, millions of people across the country care for someone, from supporting a parent or child with additional needs to providing essential care in homes, hospitals and communities. Yet despite their enormous contribution to society, many carers feel isolated or undervalued. Peopleoo aims to change that, offering a place where caring people can be recognised, supported and celebrated.

Built using the latest technology stack, the app is available now on both iOS and Android devices.

Key features include:

  • Circles of Care – welcoming group spaces where carers can connect with others who understand what they’re going through, share advice and find community.
  • Special Mentions – real-time recognition from peers, families and employers to celebrate acts of kindness, dedication and compassion.
  • Caring Profiles – a way for carers to capture their experience and skills, helping them gain recognition and even strengthen future job applications.

Rachel Higginbottom, co-founder of Peopleoo, said: “We are incredibly excited to launch Peopleoo. We’ve worked tirelessly to create a space where carers and caring people can connect, feel recognised, and supported. In today’s challenging health and social care landscape - whether you’re a professional on the front line or an unpaid carer supporting a loved one at home - Peopleoo exists to make sure your contribution doesn’t go unseen and you always have a community to lean on.”

Peopleoo is now available to download on Android and iOS.

