South Yorkshire passes 70,000 business milestone
Latest figures have revealed that South Yorkshire is home to more than 70,000 companies for the first time – highlighting its popularity as a place to do business.
There are now 70,577 businesses registered in the county according to company secretarial software specialists Inform Direct, based on statistics from Companies House and the Office for National Statistics.
This latest milestone follows South Yorkshire achieving a record year for company
formations during 2021, when 10,815 new businesses were set up, against the
challenging economic backdrop of the pandemic.