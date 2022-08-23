Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are now 70,577 businesses registered in the county according to company secretarial software specialists Inform Direct, based on statistics from Companies House and the Office for National Statistics.

This latest milestone follows South Yorkshire achieving a record year for company

formations during 2021, when 10,815 new businesses were set up, against the

John Korchak. Photo: Keith Mindham

challenging economic backdrop of the pandemic.

John Korchak, Operations Director at Inform Direct said: “It is excellent news to see that South Yorkshire has achieved this important milestone. This underlines its success in providing a supportive environment for new business ventures.”

South Yorkshire has a range of thriving business sectors including aerospace, automotive, aviation, healthcare, digital, logistics, energy, nuclear and rail.

Within the county is the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District, the UK’s largest research-led advanced manufacturing cluster and the University of Sheffield’s world-leading Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre.

Companies located in South Yorkshire enjoy access to a skilled pool of employees and excellent connectivity by road, rail and air, as well as fast links to the international sea ports of Hull and the Humber.

Inform Direct’s award-winning company secretarial software, which helps users throughout the life of their business, currently supports more than 250,000 UK companies.