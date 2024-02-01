South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority secures £3m in funding to deliver more Skills Bootcamps in 2024
Skills Bootcamps form part of the Government’s Skills for Life strategy, designed to help those aged 19+ onto the career ladder, transition back into work or progress in work while also helping employers meet skills needs across the region.
The courses are flexible and can last up to 16 weeks, whilst providing individuals with the opportunity to build up sector-specific skills and an offer of a guaranteed interview with a local employer upon completion of the course.
Skills Bootcamps are a great opportunity for South Yorkshire residents to upskill and explore new careers opportunities in a variety of sectors.
Designed with employers, Skills Bootcamps courses are aligned to industry needs, bridging the gap between the regional skills demand and its supply.
This funding allows the SYMCA to offer accessible, life-changing opportunities that will enable individuals to:
Learn new skills, setting them on a path to a rewarding career
Kickstart their careers or transition back into the workforce
Progress further in their career
From April 2024 those eligible for the Skills Bootcamps will be able to apply directly to the providers who will be delivering across the following areas:
Digital
Green Skills
Construction and the Built Environment
Business and Administration services
Creative
Fliss Miller, Director of Skills at SYMCA, said: “This next set of funding we are announcing today is a huge achievement in helping to address the skills requirements of South Yorkshire.
“This £3m in funding will help to deliver skills development for people across the region who have a keen interest in specific career areas.
“It is essential that we continue to be able to offer full-time, part-time, and short courses that develop the skills and knowledge of all learners, no matter where they are at in their career.
“This is just another step for us to help meet skills gaps in the region and help with industry demand in the future.”
Chris Scott, 20, is just one of many success stories in South Yorkshire after enrolling in a Skills Bootcamp course. Being recommended for the programme through the Job Centre, Chris was determined to pursue a career in plastering.
He enrolled in the Skills Bootcamp in Thermal Wall Insulation Installation and Plastering at Rotherham Skills Academy, funded by SYMCA, and swiftly moved into employment upon completion.
Chris Dalling, Instructor at Rotherham Skills Academy, said: “Chris’ transformation from an aspiring plasterer to a skilled professional is a testament to his hard work and the comprehensive training provided by the Skills Bootcamp.
“Chris successfully passed the exam, and his confidence grew. Chris started with confidence issues regarding plastering but left a totally different person with confidence in his construction knowledge and skills to enable him to complete any plastering work on his own.
Some of the Skills Bootcamps, which will be on offer from April 2024, include software development, digital marketing, renewable energy installation, project management and business analysis.
Skills Bootcamps will also support individuals across priority groups including:
Low paid workers
The unemployed or out of work
Veterans
Ex-offenders
Women
Ethnic minorities
The over 50s
Those returning to work after a break/maternity leave
People living with a health conditions or disabilities
Find out more about these courses by visiting https://southyorkshire-ca.gov.uk/skills-bootcamps
Find out more about the Government’s Skills for Life strategy and Skills Bootcamps by visiting https://skillsforlife.campaign.gov.uk/courses/skills-bootcamps/
Notes to Editors
South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority has set its sights on being a region that provides inclusive growth and opportunities for all, enabling individuals and employers to reach their potential, drive productivity and contribute to our economic success.
We want to deliver a step change in our labour market that builds on the progress of recent years to create jobs and opportunities in every part of the region. This includes helping those who have been long term unemployed or who have low work aspirations to be able to easily access high quality training. We will also focus on increasing levels of technical training and ensuring that we have the right type of businesses accessing higher-level skills that will drive improvements in overall prosperity and opportunity.
Our role is to enable businesses to survive, adapt and thrive and be more innovative and resilient as we come out of the pandemic and resulting economic downturn. To raise quality of life, reducing inequality, and widening opportunity for residents. To equip people to contribute to and benefit from economic prosperity and to support people to improve their skills, get back to work, remain in or progress in work, or set up in business and thereby accelerate social mobility.