South Yorkshire Mayor ‘shocked’ that Doncaster's Great British Railways HQ may not go forward

Doncaster Council and the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) put forward a bid for the HQ to be built in Doncaster.

Last week, the Transport Secretary announced that the Transport Bill which included the plans for GBR would be put on hold while new legislation was passed to deal with the energy crisis.

Doncaster was one of the six towns and cities shortlisted for the new headquarters.

Oliver Coppard

Mayor Oliver Coppard wrote on Facebook: “Maybe I shouldn’t be, but I am shocked that the government would ask us to invest so much time, effort and energy investing in a bid for Great British Railways, but then simply pull the project with no notice, warning or communication.

“This week’s announcement from the government on Great British Railways would be bad enough at any time, but coming so soon after their refusal to properly support our efforts to try and save Doncaster Sheffield Airport it is a damming indictment of this government’s commitment to levelling-up.

"This chaotic approach to governing is causing a huge amount of damage to our region and our country. They must do better.”

His post echoes the words of Doncaster’s Mayor Ros Jones who said that the decision to put the bill on hold was “incredibly disappointing”.

With today’s appointment of Rishi Sunak as the new Prime Minister, the fate of the bill hangs in the air.