South Yorkshire Mayor launches inquiry to protect regional infrastructure following airport closure

The inquiry will look at whether new powers, policies and laws are needed to avoid a major closure like that of the region’s airport.

t follows the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport at the end of last year and an unsuccessful appeal for judicial review of its closure.

The panel will be chaired by lawyer, civic leader and former High Sheriff of South Yorkshire, Martin McKervey.

Oliver Coppard

It will look at whether any new powers, policies or laws could be implemented to protect similar infrastructure projects in the future at local, national and regional levels.

South Yorkshire has a devolved mayoral authority meaning that certain powers have been passed down while others remain with centralised government.

The mayor hopes that the findings of the inquiry will feed into a national conversation about regional economies and powers.

Mayor Oliver Coppard said: “What happened to our airport should never have been allowed, and yet we did not have the ability to stop it from happening. We were at the mercy of a private company over whom we had no control, and a government in London who refused to intervene. That simply can’t be allowed to happen again.

“Increasingly, we are talking about how proper devolution might work in this country. For me, proper devolution has to mean putting power in the hands of our communities so we can build the type of economy we want for our region and have proper democratic control over the infrastructure we all rely on.

“South Yorkshire has lost two airports in ten years. Despite the millions of investments and the years of support our region poured into DSA, when push came to shove we simply didn’t have the powers, money or control we needed to stop it from being closed and mothballed.

“We need to urgently look at how we shift the balance of power back into the hands of our communities, so we can protect economically essential assets and infrastructure now and into the future. That’s why I welcome this inquiry and look forward to its recommendations.”

Inquiry chair, Martin McKervey said: “The strong feelings of business and the local community over Doncaster Sheffield Airport’s closure show that – whilst due process is of course to be respected – it is clearly not enough in itself to ensure private decisions and regional ambitions are aligned.

“It is therefore right that independent experts – trusted by business, the community and a wide range of stakeholders – come together to review what more can be done to protect our critical infrastructure and economic assets.”

The review will be led by the chair with representatives from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) at arms length to maintain independence.

Community groups, businesses, stakeholders, public and institutions will all be consulted.