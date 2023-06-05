South Yorkshire Mayor approves major package for Compulsory Purchase Order of Doncaster Sheffield Airport

In the fight to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport, which was closed by owners Peel Group last year, the SYMCA has approved a new funding package to proceed with a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO).

A CPO would allow Doncaster Council to legally acquire the airport’s land without the consent of Peel Group.

In today’s Annual General Meeting, the SYMCA agreed firstly to approve £3.1 million in funding towards the legal proceedings associated with a CPO.

This includes building a case for the process and hiring a legal team.

The SYMCA also agreed to approve a secondary funding package to assist Doncaster Council in purchasing the land if a CPO is successful.

Announcing the decision on Twitter, South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard said:

“The compulsory purchase order is not going to be quick, or easy. It’s a long, drawn-out legal process that could take up to two years. But this is our last, best chance to take back control of our airport, which is why we’ve taken the decisions we have today, and why, alongside Doncaster Council, the rest of South Yorkshire and people right across our community, I’m going to continue to do everything I can to reopen DSA.”

At the same time, Doncaster Council is also currently considering a leashold agreement suggested by Peel.