South Yorkshire Chambers welcome report detailing ambitions to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Doncaster Sheffield Airport shut down last year after owner Peel Group announced that the site was not financially viable to run.

Now, Doncaster Council has released a new report detailing its ambitions to re-open the site.

A project called South Yorkshire Airport City would involve re-opening the site and growing a cluster of businesses to complement it.

Dan Fell

The council are aiming to reach a sale agreement with Peel Group to take over the site, however a £3.1 million budget is included for if a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) must be pursued instead.

It will be presented to the council’s cabinet on Wednesday, 12 April.

Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley and Rotherham Chambers of Commerce have all welcomed the report and plans to reopen the site.

CEOs Dan Fell (Doncaster), Louisa Harrison-Walker (Sheffield) and Andrew Denniff (Barnsley and Rotherham) released a joint statement:

They said: “South Yorkshire’s business communities have made it clear that they see a thriving international airport as being key to the region’s future economic success. For two decades, local businesses have been sold a vision for Doncaster Sheffield Airport that they believed in and supported.

“Despite recent setbacks, the South Yorkshire Chambers do not see a substantive reason why DSA could not be reopened. We welcome the fact that the City of Doncaster Council is continuing negotiations with Peel and allocating the resources necessary to reach an outcome that is in the best interests of the regional economy.

“Instinctive support for Compulsory Purchases Orders is not typically in the DNA of the private sector or the business organisations that represent them. We would, naturally, prefer a negotiated outcome that sees the airport re-open without recourse to the courts.”

Adding: “However, such is the strength of feeling with the business community, that we think it would be appropriate for a CPO to be pursued in the interests of South Yorkshire’s economy, if all other routes have been exhausted. Indeed, recent polling showed that this approach is supported by 69% of our members and opposed by only 10%.

“We want South Yorkshire to be viewed as a great place to do business and we believe that, with cool heads, there is still a way through the current situation that produces a win-win-win for the region. Following a CPO – or, indeed, in lieu of one – new owners could acquire the airport and provide the international connectivity that our region needs. Meanwhile, Peel could recoup a significant amount of their sunken investment via a sale and see land values on the adjacent Gateway East site skyrocket as the site becomes even more compelling for investors.

“Finally, South Yorkshire Leaders and, indeed national Government – if they choose to help in a meaningful way – could cite this as levelling up in action.

