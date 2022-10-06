South Yorkshire Chambers join those calling on Transport Secretary to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport

The CEOs of the Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley and Rotherham Chambers wrote a letter to Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan to ask several questions.

It comes after Trevelyan’s interview with ITV Calendar on Tuesday, where she stated that the responsibility to find a viable solution for the airport lies with Doncaster Council.

The letter read:

“1. As aforementioned, the Prime Minister stated her support for saving the airport on 7th September. Please could confirmation be provided on what actions have been taken to save DSA by Government and your Department since this date?

“2. In relation to the contradictory comments to Calendar News, please advise whether the Prime Minister’s offer of support for South Yorkshire remains in place. If this is still the case, what form does this take?

“3. 11 MPs from across our region wrote to you earlier this week requesting the use of powers that were granted under the Civil Contingencies Act 2004. Doing so will enable you to – at least temporarily – prevent the airport’s closure, by citing its strategic importance as a base for many emergency and security operations. […] Has Government reviewed this request and is Government minded to respond positively to the use of the Act?

“4. Based on your comments earlier this week, what actions specifically is Government urging local partners to do that has not or is not being done already?”

Dan Fell, CEO of the Doncaster Chamber, commented on the letter: “Partners across the region — including the local authority, politicians, our business community and the three South Yorkshire Chambers — have all been working tirelessly over the past 10 weeks to try and resolve this troubling situation.

“Together, these various parties have commissioned an economic impact report to show the airport’s true value, negotiated at length with Peel Group, and explored alternative ownership possibilities. This culminated with a generous offer from our public sector partners to convert an existing loan into a grant that would help to cover the airport’s losses for the next 12 months and find time for an amicable solution.

“It was dismaying to hear Anne-Marie Trevelyan imply that the ball is solely in Doncaster Council’s court during her recent appearance on ITV Calendar. If – as she asserts – there is more that local partners can be doing, it would be useful to hear the Secretary of State’s specific recommendations for what she thinks our strategic partners could and should be doing.

“In addition to this, I would remind the Secretary of State that the Prime Minister offered South Yorkshire help; it is therefore reasonable for us to ask what this looks and feels like. The clock is ticking and it is incumbent upon national government to be constructive and also put forward workable solutions.”

Earlier today, Doncaster MPs Ed Miliband and Dame Rosie Winterton also sent a letter of legal advice to the Transport Secretary, urging the government to keep the airport open under the Civil Contingencies Act 2004.