South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards: Headline sponsor Amazon’s focus on Rising Stars

The South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards sponsors

The Rising Star Award seeks to recognise apprentices who have made impressive progress in their careers to date and show real promise and show the potential for future successes.

Amazon UK has expanded its apprenticeship programme this year with the addition of 1,500 full-time positions across the UK including more than 200 degree-level apprenticeships.

There have been more than 40 different schemes, from engineering to broadcast production, creative digital design to warehouse team leaders and health, safety and environment technicians. The range of different apprenticeship schemes reflect Amazon’s diverse workforce and the communities served every day across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, Amazon has also launched a new apprenticeship programme focusing on environmental, social and corporate governance, giving apprentices the opportunity to gain real-world sustainability experience. Additionally, there will be new apprenticeship schemes available including publishing, retailing, marketing and many more.

Join us in a celebration of apprenticeships. Nominations can be submitted by the apprentice, their employer, college or training provider or even by proud family members.

The 13 award categories for 2022 are: SME Employer of the Year (0-249), sponsored by Doncaster College; Large Employer of the Year (250+) sponsored by Barnsley College;Diversity and Inclusion Programme sponsored by Openreach; Mentor of the Year; Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Gradconsult; Intermediate Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Education & Skills Consultancy Ltd; Rising Star sponsored by Amazon; Business & Law Apprentice of the Year; Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year sponsored by The Royal Navy; Engineering/Manufacturing/Construction Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Henry Boot PLC; Hospitality and Visitor Economy Apprentice of the Year sponsored by The Source Academy; IT & Digital Marketing Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Learning Curve; and Training Provider/Programme of the Year sponsored by NOCN Group.

More details can be found at www.syapprenticeshipawards.co.uk