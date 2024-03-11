South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024: Time is running out to submit your nominations for this year's event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The awards celebrate the vital role of apprenticeships in South Yorkshire, highlighting the accomplishments of apprentices, employers and training providers who are moulding the future workforce.

Share your apprenticeship journey and submit your nominations before the deadline of 6pm on March 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024 offers an opportunity to shine a spotlight on your successes.

Mentor of the Year Connor Ryan, right, is presented with his award by Nick Hague at the South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023

The winners will be announced at the live event on Thursday, May 23, at Magna in Rotherham. Don't miss out - register now at www.syapprenticeshipawards.co.uk to secure your spot and celebrate the outstanding efforts shaping the future of apprenticeships in our region.

Some of last year’s winners have shared their stories of how their success has inspired them.

Connor Ryan, winner of the Mentor of the Year Award in 2023, said: “Since winning the esteemed South Yorkshire Mentor of the Year Award, my journey has been one of profound personal and professional growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This recognition stands as a proud achievement, serving as a reminder of the impactful work carried out at althaus digital.

The deadline for nominations is Thursday, March 21

“Winning the award has only deepened my resolve to contribute towards addressing the ongoing digital skills gap in the UK.”

Laura Fieber, winner of the Advanced Apprentice of the Year Award in 2023, said: “During my apprenticeship, my confidence in my abilities was low due to being out of formal education for several years.

“However, upon completing my level 3 team leading course, I gained more self-assurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now, I'm in my first year of studying BSc forensic psychology while working simultaneously.”

The award categories at the 2024 event include:

SME Employer of the Year, sponsored by Doncaster College.

Large Employer of the Year, sponsored by Barnsley College.

Diversity and Inclusion Programme, sponsored by South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Hub.

Mentor of the Year.

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year.

Advanced Apprentice of the Year.

Higher Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by University of Sheffield.

Degree Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Sheffield Hallam University.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year.

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year.

Construction Apprentice of the Year.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Sheffield Forgemasters.

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year.