Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

National World, a leading multimedia organisation, proudly announces its commitment to fostering talent and skills development across the UK and Northern Ireland in 2024.

This year, we will deliver nine apprenticeship awards, with four dedicated to Yorkshire's south, west, north, and east regions.

Apprentice Awards winners in 2023.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our journey with the awards began in 2017, driven by a desire to spotlight the success stories emerging from apprenticeship programs. We aim to showcase not only the achievements of apprentices but also the invaluable support from their employers, mentors, and training providers.

Apprenticeships provide a unique approach to education, training, and career development. The hands-on learning experience, coupled with the opportunity to earn while you learn, makes apprenticeships a dynamic pathway for individuals exploring industries from traditional trades to cutting-edge fields like technology and healthcare.

South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024.

The program often serves as a gateway to full-time employment in industries that apprentices may not have previously considered, as highlighted by many of our finalists who shared inspiring insights into the transformative impact on the apprentice and the employer.

Completing an apprenticeship frequently leads to industry-recognised certifications, enhancing individuals' credibility and employability and facilitating smoother transitions into new roles or advancements within their chosen fields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join us in celebrating the exceptional apprenticeship network in South Yorkshire at the highly anticipated South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024.

We take great pride in announcing that this year we are privileged to have Sheffield Forgemasters as our headline sponsor.

A glittering gala awards ceremony at Magna awaits for those shortlisted in the South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024.

With 14 meticulously curated categories, this event is a tribute to the exceptional contributions that are moulding the future of apprenticeships in the region.

Nicola Childs, head of people development at Sheffield Forgemasters said: “We are incredibly proud to sponsor the South Yorkshire Apprentice Awards 2024. We know first hand the positive impact apprenticeships have on the success of a business and wanted to take this opportunity to support others also investing in apprenticeships to develop talent across our region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This event is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the achievements of apprentices, employers and training providers across South Yorkshire."

Nominations are open to apprentices, employers, colleges, training providers, and proud loved ones. Specific categories are dedicated to employers and mentors, allowing businesses to showcase their teams and trainers.

For those seeking guidance on crafting compelling entries, our FREE 40-minute crash course is a valuable resource. Join the virtual course on Friday, March 1st, at 10 am, by registering through the link on the event website footer.

The grand announcement of winners will take place at the live event on Thursday May 23 at Magna, Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Register at www.syapprenticeshipawards.co.uk before the closing date of 6 pm on Thursday, March 21st.

We invite you to join our celebration recognising the achievements of South Yorkshire's apprenticeship community. Seize the opportunity to network, learn, and honour the outstanding efforts shaping the future of apprenticeships.

Award Categories

SME Employer of the Year, sponsored by Doncaster College

Open to businesses, with up to 249 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Large Employer of the Year, Sponsored by Barnsley College

Open to businesses, with 250+ employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diversity and Inclusion Programme, Sponsored by South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Hub

Open to all employers that run an apprenticeship programme which actively encourages diversity and inclusion.

Mentor of the Year

This category is for an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme. Mentors can be the line manager, a training provider or someone that the apprentice works with who has greatly contributed to the individual’s development

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4–9). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 3 qualification (equivalent to A Level Pass). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

Higher Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by University of Sheffield

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023

Degree Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Sheffield Hallam University

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 6 or above qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Professional Services sector.

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Health or Public Service Sector.

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by Sheffield Forgemasters

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Engineering or Manufacturing sectors

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Technology and Digital Sectors.

Training Provider of the Year