South Yorkshire Apprentice Awards 2024: How it feels to win

With the South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024 drawing near, presented in partnership with Sheffield Forgemasters, it's time to put the finishing touches to your application.

Share your apprenticeship story and submit your nominations by the March 21st deadline at 6pm. These awards spotlight the importance of apprenticeships in South Yorkshire, honouring the achievements of apprentices, employers, and training providers shaping the workforce of tomorrow.

The South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024 have 14 carefully selected categories and offer a golden opportunity to shine a spotlight on your successes.

The winners will be announced at a live event on Thursday, May 23rd, at Magna in Rotherham. Don't miss out!

Enter now at www.syapprenticeshipawards.co.uk to secure your spot and celebrate the outstanding efforts shaping the future of apprenticeships in our region.

We asked one of our previous award winners what winning meant to them - Lucie Gresham-Hill, won Construction Apprentice of the Year in 2023.

She said: "It felt amazing, because it recognised how much I have achieved as part of my apprenticeship and how I have gone above and beyond.

"Apprenticeships are not an easy route and it is easy to doubt yourself at one point or another, but receiving this award was such a boost to confirm to myself how hard I have tried both in my apprenticeship and also how I have promoted apprenticeships to others.

"In addition, the award recognised how well my company have helped me develop, the time put into my mentoring, and how comprehensive their apprenticeship scheme is. I also connected with new people on the night who were so supportive, and who I am sure I will keep in touch with as our careers continue to flourish. It was an encouraging atmosphere, and I feel lucky to be able to network in such a community.”

After witnessing the remarkable achievement from Lucie, we urge you to join us in recognising individuals and organisations who exemplify excellence and dedication in their apprenticeship programme. Apply now and help us honour those whose contributions inspire positive change and innovation.

Award Categories:

SME Employer of the Year, sponsored by Doncaster College

Open to businesses, with up to 249 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Large Employer of the Year, Sponsored by Barnsley College

Open to businesses, with 250+ employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Diversity and Inclusion Programme, Sponsored by South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Hub

Open to all employers that run an apprenticeship programme which actively encourages diversity and inclusion.

Mentor of the Year

This category is for an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme. Mentors can be the line manager, a training provider or someone that the apprentice works with who has greatly contributed to the individual’s development

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4–9). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 3 qualification (equivalent to A Level Pass). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

Higher Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by University of Sheffield

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023

Degree Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Sheffield Hallam University

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 6 or above qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Professional Services sector.

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Health or Public Service Sector.

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Construction.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by Sheffield Forgemasters

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Engineering or Manufacturing sectors

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Technology and Digital Sectors.

Training Provider of the Year

Open to colleges, organisations or businesses that provide the training element of an apprenticeship programme to a business or organisation.