Autoglass, the UK’s leading glass repair and replacement company, has unveiled the new drive in location providing full windscreen replacement or windscreen repair while you wait.

In addition, the unit is entirely powered by solar energy which is a first for the centre.

Di Mellis, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said:

The Autoglass team at the new unit at Lakeside Village, Doncaster.

“It’s been a really busy and successful few months for us here at the centre and the arrival of Autoglass, another well-known brand, is great for us and our customers.

“The unit, which is located in Zone A at the rear of the main car park near Next, is now fully open and offers a reliable place for people who need windscreen repairs or replacements to come and get the job done quickly by an expert team.

“We’re also pleased that the unit is completely powered by solar energy which is a first for us and shows a real commitment here at Lakeside Village and by Autoglass to be as environmentally efficient and sound as possible.”