Grove Inn at York Road, Bentley, was given a two after assessment on January 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Hong Kong Delight, a takeaway at 14 Main Avenue, Edlington, Doncaster was given a three after assessment on January 19.

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Sixteen establishments given new food hygiene ratings of between two and five.

• Rated 5: One Call Insurance at Firstpoint, Balby Carr Bank, Balby, Doncaster; rated on February 26

• Rated 5: The Taj Cottage at 9 Northgate, Tickhill, Doncaster; rated on February 22

• Rated 5: Village Cafe at 8 The Crescent, Edlington, Doncaster; rated on February 21

• Rated 5: Alverley Inn at Springwell Lane, Balby, Doncaster; rated on February 20

• Rated 5: Megabites Cafe at Unit 3, Maysam Court, Crossland Way, Scawthorpe; rated on February 19

• Rated 5: Wheatley Golf Club at Armthorpe Road, Wheatley Hills, Doncaster; rated on February 15

• Rated 5: Ranjung Yeshe UK at Lindholme Hall, Lindholme Bank Road, Hatfield Woodhouse, Doncaster; rated on December 21

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Balby Rhino at 81-89 Balby Road, Balby, Doncaster; rated on February 22

• Rated 5: Pastures Lodge at Pastures Road, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on February 20

• Rated 2: Liquor Lab at Unit C9, The Wool Market, Market Place, Doncaster; rated on January 23

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Bella Pizza at 7 Main Street, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on February 26

• Rated 5: 5 Flavours at Unit 1 Woodlands District Centre, Great North Road, Woodlands, Doncaster; rated on February 22

• Rated 5: Spice Hut at 9 Finkle Court, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on February 22