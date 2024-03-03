Sixteen establishments given new food hygiene ratings of between two and five.

Sixteen Doncaster establishments given new food hygiene ratings of between two and five
Grove Inn at York Road, Bentley, was given a two after assessment on January 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Hong Kong Delight, a takeaway at 14 Main Avenue, Edlington, Doncaster was given a three after assessment on January 19.
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: One Call Insurance at Firstpoint, Balby Carr Bank, Balby, Doncaster; rated on February 26
• Rated 5: The Taj Cottage at 9 Northgate, Tickhill, Doncaster; rated on February 22
• Rated 5: Village Cafe at 8 The Crescent, Edlington, Doncaster; rated on February 21
• Rated 5: Alverley Inn at Springwell Lane, Balby, Doncaster; rated on February 20
• Rated 5: Megabites Cafe at Unit 3, Maysam Court, Crossland Way, Scawthorpe; rated on February 19
• Rated 5: Wheatley Golf Club at Armthorpe Road, Wheatley Hills, Doncaster; rated on February 15
• Rated 5: Ranjung Yeshe UK at Lindholme Hall, Lindholme Bank Road, Hatfield Woodhouse, Doncaster; rated on December 21
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Balby Rhino at 81-89 Balby Road, Balby, Doncaster; rated on February 22
• Rated 5: Pastures Lodge at Pastures Road, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on February 20
• Rated 2: Liquor Lab at Unit C9, The Wool Market, Market Place, Doncaster; rated on January 23
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Bella Pizza at 7 Main Street, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on February 26
• Rated 5: 5 Flavours at Unit 1 Woodlands District Centre, Great North Road, Woodlands, Doncaster; rated on February 22
• Rated 5: Spice Hut at 9 Finkle Court, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on February 22
• Rated 5: Pizza Hill at 228 Thorne Road, Wheatley Hills, Doncaster; rated on February 15