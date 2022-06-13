In the restaurants, cafes and canteens category, the following ratings were awarded:
• Rated 5: Motor Hog Cafe at Bentley Moor Lane, Carcroft, Doncaster; rated on May 24
• Rated 4: The Snack Shack at Adjacent 18, Church Street, Conisbrough, Doncaster; rated on May 5
One rating was handed out in the pub, bar or nightclub section:
• Rated 5: The Turnpike at 28-30 High Street, Bawtry, Doncaster; rated on May 17
And the ratings for three takeaways were:
• Rated 5: South End Fisheries at 48 Ellison Street, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on May 27
• Rated 5: Man Wah at 17 Moss Road, Askern, Doncaster; rated on May 26
• Rated 4: Pizza King at 121 Hirst Gate, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on January 29
The food hygiene rating reflects the standards found on the date of the inspection and is not a guide to food quality.