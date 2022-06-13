Six Doncaster cafes, pubs and takeaways visited by food hygiene inspectors – here’s how they rated

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 13th June 2022, 3:26 pm
Updated Monday, 13th June 2022, 3:26 pm

In the restaurants, cafes and canteens category, the following ratings were awarded:

• Rated 5: Motor Hog Cafe at Bentley Moor Lane, Carcroft, Doncaster; rated on May 24

• Rated 4: The Snack Shack at Adjacent 18, Church Street, Conisbrough, Doncaster; rated on May 5

A fish and chip shop was among the places inspected

One rating was handed out in the pub, bar or nightclub section:

• Rated 5: The Turnpike at 28-30 High Street, Bawtry, Doncaster; rated on May 17

And the ratings for three takeaways were:

• Rated 5: South End Fisheries at 48 Ellison Street, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on May 27

• Rated 5: Man Wah at 17 Moss Road, Askern, Doncaster; rated on May 26

• Rated 4: Pizza King at 121 Hirst Gate, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on January 29

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards found on the date of the inspection and is not a guide to food quality.

