Shopping outlet partners with Doncaster council housing provider to provide bedding for residents

Lakeside Village Outlet shopping centre has partnered with council housing provider St Leger Homes to collect unused bedding to give to tenants to keep warm this winter.

Any customers who visit the centre can donate bedding as well as clothing and recyclable items at the site’s recycling area.

Bedding will be distributed by St Leger Homes’ charity, Garage 32, which helps tenants who are struggling to buy household essentials.

Lots of donations have been made

The initiative is part of the centre’s mission to encourage shoppers to recycle more items which started with the launch of the recycling point last year.

Clothing including unwanted bras, printer cartidges, batteries, plastic bottles and other items can all be brought to be recycled or redistributed.

In 2022, the centre recycled 82 tonnes of cardboard, 11.3 tonnes of soft plastic, 10.2 tonnes of food recycled to be made into renewable energy, 11.5 tonnes of mixed hard plastic and paper and two large boxes of old printer cartridges.

More than 375 bags of recycled clothing and bric-a-brac were donated from the centre to the Doncaster and Rotherham branches of the RSPCA.

Jude Laidlaw, Tenancy Sustainability Team Leader at St Leger Homes, added: “We’re so grateful to Lakeside Village for thinking of us with their bedding collection.

“To already have collected so much is amazing, and it’s helping to make a real difference for a lot of people this winter – especially during the cost of living crisis, when some people may not be putting their heating on as much and feeling the cold more.

“All of the bedding donated via Lakeside Village is given to people who would otherwise be unable to afford it, and that means they will be kept warmer and more comfortable in their homes this winter.