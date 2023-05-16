Shaping a new career: Amazon area manager from Doncaster shares their story of success

Paul Epton

Learning at Work Week is an annual programme run by the charity Campaign for Learning. The charity works with organisations around the UK to create activities and fun challenges in the workplace to help employees learn and grow. This year’s theme, Create the Future, explores how lifelong learning at work can help individuals and communities achieve life and work goals, shape lives, drive innovation and achieve organisational ambitions.

Paul Epton, who works at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Sutton-in-Ashfield, has used Amazon’s development and training opportunities to shape his professional career at the company and hopes their story will encourage others to take their career to the next level through the Amazon Career Choice programme.

Paul, who is from Doncaster, works at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Sutton-in-Ashfield as an RME area manager. Paul has completed several courses through the Amazon Career Choice programme that have allowed him to progress in his career.

Paul was in the military for six years before working as a cable and fibre optics engineer for five years. After the company he worked for went into liquidation, Paul discovered a job opportunity at Amazon and decided to apply. He joined the company in 2010 and hasn’t looked back.

Paul joined Amazon as a seasonal support technician for the engineering department before he was encouraged to take part in the Amazon Career Choice programme. Through the programme, he gained qualifications in engineering, and has also studied people management, fire safety and diversity and inclusion.

Speaking on his experience of Amazon Career Choice, Paul said: “I have been lucky to take part in a few Career Choice courses in a variety of topics over the years, as well as being given the opportunity to work at Amazon in Poland for two years, which was a great chance to experience a different culture. Being able to work with different people, network between countries and build relationships with colleagues is one of my favourite things about working at Amazon, and at every step I’ve been given opportunities to enhance my skillset.”

To anyone considering putting themselves forward for the Amazon Career Choice programme, Paul said: “I’m a big advocate for Career Choice, and I believe it’s a great way to learn and develop skills. There’s an amazing range of courses available, and if you’re open to learning, the possibilities are endless.”

What’s next for Paul? He would like to work more closely with engineering equipment, whilst also encouraging his colleagues to develop their skills. He hopes to continue progressing through the business.

Career Choice is an innovative programme which provides funding for adult education, offering to pre-pay 95% of tuition and reimburse employees for eligible fees for nationally recognised courses; up to £8,000 over four years. Courses available include accountancy, HGV driving and software development, and are designed to help employees pursue careers at Amazon or elsewhere.

Amazon employees receive competitive pay and comprehensive benefits. Pay starts between £11 and £12 per hour depending on location and employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package.

