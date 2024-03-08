Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The pub now boasts a refreshed, elevated look and will be hosting an Irish-themed launch party to celebrate St Patricks Day across the weekend of the 15th,16th and 17th March.

The community favourite has received a complete redecoration throughout, with a fresh new colour scheme, new carpets, and a refresh to the existing bar. The bar will also now stock a brand-new range of beers, including Birra Moretti, Amstel, Peroni, Wingman and Cruzcampo as well as their extensive range of wines and spirits.

Sports fans can rejoice, as the venue will now have a newly installed darts board available, as well as retaining their existing pool table, so locals fancying some friendly competition can step up and enjoy! The pub also boasts 10 HD TVs which will all be showing Sky Sports and TNT for an enhanced sporting experience ahead of the extensive sporting action set to take place this summer.

Ellie Easby, Operator at The Plough, said “I’m delighted to have the pleasure of re-opening this new-look pub. The refresh has really uplifted the space throughout, and I’m excited for our locals to come back to experience the upcoming entertainment and sports with us. As a real centre point on the high street it’ll be great to get the community back together here to enjoy the Plough in its new form!”

The local hub will also now feature a weekly entertainment schedule, which will include Free Pool & Meat Raffle Mondays, Killer Darts on Tuesdays, Quiz Night on a Thursday and much more! It doesn’t stop there, as the pub will be hosting an Irish-themed launch party across the 15th, 16th and 17th March, which will include Irish Bingo, Karaoke and sets from resident much-loved local DJ, Ian Boston.

The pub will also be supporting charity ‘Andy's Man Club’, via events and donations made at the venue. AMC is a local based charity, which acts as a talking group and a place for men to come together in a safe environment to talk about issues and problems they have faced or are currently facing. Guests are encouraged to donate where they can to the cause and raise as much as possible for the much-needed local charity.

For more information, and to keep up to date with all upcoming events and offers, please visit the pub’s Facebook Page.