'Scam' warning as people told to 'avoid dealing' with Doncaster funeral director

The Financial Conduct Authority is advising people to steer clear of Paul Young Funeral Director, which has premises in Askern and Doncaster city centre, after issuing a warning about the undertaker.

The notice, which was issued last month, has been posted on the FCA’s website – saying the Doncaster firm is not authorised by the organisation - and could be targeting people with potential scams.

The notice said: “This firm may be providing financial services or products without our authorisation.

A Doncaster funeral director has been issued with a warning by the Financial Conduct Authority.

"You should avoid dealing with this firm and beware of potential scams.

“Almost all firms and individuals must be authorised by us if they offer, promote or sell financial products or services in the UK.

“This firm is not authorised by us and is targeting people in the UK.”

It is not clear exactly what the nature of the financial services being offered by the firm and we have contacted Paul Young for further comment.

The warning notice added: “Some firms may give incorrect contact details including postal addresses, telephone numbers and email addresses. They may change these contact details over time.

“They may also give you details that belong to another business or individual, so the information looks genuine.

“If you deal with this firm, you won't have access to the Financial Ombudsman Service if you have a complaint.

“You also won't be protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme if things go wrong. This means it's unlikely you'd get your money back if the firm goes out of business.

“You should only deal with financial firms that are authorised by us. If a financial firm is authorised by us, it gives you greater protection if things go wrong.”

An FCA spokesman added: “Firms and individuals must be authorised or registered by us to carry out certain activities.