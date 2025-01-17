Rumours swirl over future of Doncaster motor dealership
The Evans Halshaw Renault dealership on Heavens Walk has had its franchise for the French car brand and Romanian marque Dacia taken by Stoneacre, according to motor trade experts.
Motoring industry website Motor Trader reported: “The Doncaster operation joins existing Stoneacre Renault businesses in Blackburn, Chesterfield, Darlington and Northallerton.
“The group is currently awaiting planning to build a new site in Sheffield. The Doncaster Renault and Dacia franchises as well as Renault Vans are now accommodated at its existing Wheatley Road which houses its Seat, Cupra, MG, Fiat and Abarth franchises.”
“This further confirms the great relationship we have with Renault and we are very much looking forward to working with them to make our latest franchise acquisition a success,” said Stoneacre.
We have contacted Evans Halshaw for further details.
