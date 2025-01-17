Rumours swirl over future of Doncaster motor dealership

By Darren Burke
Published 17th Jan 2025, 19:00 BST
Rumours are swirling over the future of a Doncaster motor dealership after a rival firm announced the takeover of its franchise.

The Evans Halshaw Renault dealership on Heavens Walk has had its franchise for the French car brand and Romanian marque Dacia taken by Stoneacre, according to motor trade experts.

Motoring industry website Motor Trader reported: “The Doncaster operation joins existing Stoneacre Renault businesses in Blackburn, Chesterfield, Darlington and Northallerton.

“The group is currently awaiting planning to build a new site in Sheffield. The Doncaster Renault and Dacia franchises as well as Renault Vans are now accommodated at its existing Wheatley Road which houses its Seat, Cupra, MG, Fiat and Abarth franchises.”

The Renault franchise for Doncaster has transferred from Evans Halshaw to Stoneacre.
The Renault franchise for Doncaster has transferred from Evans Halshaw to Stoneacre.

“This further confirms the great relationship we have with Renault and we are very much looking forward to working with them to make our latest franchise acquisition a success,” said Stoneacre.

We have contacted Evans Halshaw for further details.

