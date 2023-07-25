The new premises form part of Barhale’s strategy to increase “on the doorstep” support for clients and to promote local workforce recruitment.

Complementing Barhale’s existing Yorkshire office in Leeds, the new Mexborough location completes a planned network of offices to support the business’s regional clients and its growing rail infrastructure business.

The opening also reflects Barhale’s commitment to its social value and diversity strategy which focuses on sourcing, training and retaining people from local communities to work on its civil engineering and infrastructure contracts.

(L-R) Mark Wood, Regional Director (Yorkshire), Barhale; Mark Peacock, Project Manager, Barhale; George Hill, Castleford Tigers; Katy Vaughan, Office Manager, Barhale; Pete Newman, Owner, Mexborough Business Centre; Warren Dakin, Operations Manager, Barhale; Adrian Morley, Development Director, Impact Resourcing; Martin Brown, Chief Executive, Barhale; Chris Mathers, Senior Contracts Manager, Barhale at the opening of Barhale’s new South Yorkshire office.

Barhale’s Chief Executive Martin Brown sees establishing local points of presence as important to both the business’s operational approach and to its philosophy of supporting local communities.

“There is obviously an advantage from recruiting locally in terms of speed of deployment and being able to tap into local knowledge,” he said. “There’s also a real benefit from the sense of ownership the team has when it’s working in and improving its own community which drives better results.

“From a social perspective, we are also strongly committed to putting something back into the communities where we’re active – through recruitment and helping people develop their careers and through our local corporate responsibility programme.”

The new office is housed in the former Mexborough Grammar School building. The school included former poet laureate Ted Hughes among its former pupils.

Adrian Morley, now Development Director of Impact Resourcing which provides specialist recruitment support services to Barhale, said: “It’s great to see Barhale continues to invest in to the local communities and people – the business’s actions really are reflective of their company values.”