Seasonal shifts, flexible hours and no experience needed 🎁

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Royal Mail is hiring 20,000 temporary staff across the UK to handle Christmas post and parcels

Jobs include sorting, delivery, and driving roles, with flexible shifts available

No previous experience needed – ideal for students, retirees or anyone after extra festive income

Contracts run from late October to early January 2026, covering Black Friday and Christmas peak

Applications are open now via the Royal Mail careers website

Looking to top up your income in the run-up to Christmas?

Royal Mail has announced it will recruit 20,000 seasonal workers this year to help keep festive post and parcels moving, and you don’t need prior experience to apply.

Christmas is Royal Mail’s busiest period, with millions of online shopping orders, cards and gifts making their way through the network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To meet the surge, the company is creating thousands of temporary positions across the UK, from sorting parcels in giant warehouses to helping deliver to people’s doors.

Royal Mail is hiring 20,000 temporary staff across the UK to handle Christmas post and parcels (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) | Getty Images

In total, there are:

12,000 sorting roles in England

2,000 in Scotland

600 in Wales

400 in Northern Ireland

Jobs are spread across two large parcel hubs, four seasonal parcel sort centres, and 37 mail centres nationwide. Shifts are varied, and the company stresses that flexibility is available for those balancing other commitments.

Royal Mail has also added 118,000 square metres of extra space – roughly the size of 16.5 football pitches – at its temporary sort centres in Atherstone, Milton Keynes, Northampton and Daventry.

These facilities will handle the bulk of festive online orders before they head out to the company’s 1,200 local delivery offices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyond sorting, there are also 3,000 delivery and collection roles up for grabs, along with 2,000 HGV and MGV driver jobs. Parcelforce Worldwide is also hiring extra drivers and indoor staff.

Interim Chief Operating Officer Jamie Stephenson said: “As we do every year, we will be pulling out all the stops to make Christmas special for our customers.

“We’re investing heavily in extra resources, including thousands of seasonal team members, to make sure every delivery arrives on time and with care.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to apply for Royal Mail jobs

The seasonal contracts run from late October through to early January 2026, covering Black Friday (November 28), Cyber Monday (December 1), and the December peak.

Applications are now open on the Royal Mail careers website. You can search for “Christmas jobs” by location and role type.

The process is straightforward: complete an online form, choose your preferred shift pattern, and provide basic right-to-work documents.

Royal Mail says that no previous experience is needed, making the roles ideal for students, retirees, or anyone looking to boost their festive budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The jobs offer competitive pay rates, and for some, the chance of longer-term employment into the new year.

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website.