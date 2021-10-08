Royal Mail is recruiting 20,000 extra staff this Christmas - here's how to apply

Royal Mail is recruiting extra staff this Christmas.

The firm is seeking seasonal workers to help sort the Christmas post and the increasing amount of online shopping parcels

Positions are available from late October through until early January 2022 with over 17,150 mail centre sorting vacancies in England, around 1,800 in Scotland, 650 in Wales and 500 in Northern Ireland.

Roles are also on offer in Royal Mail’s UK and international parcel hubs. There are also a range of customer services and administration vacancies

Royal Mail Group’s express parcel business, Parcelforce Worldwide, is also looking for additional seasonal workers.

The recruitment programme is part of Royal Mail’s substantial financial investment in additional resources at Christmas to help ensure it provides the best possible postal service to customers throughout the UK.

The seasonal workers will support Royal Mail’s over 85,000 permanent postal workers who sort and deliver the mail all year round

The peak of the additional temporary work will be in the busiest month of December. Parcelforce Worldwide is also looking for seasonal drivers and indoor workers as the whole organisation gears up to deliver parcels this Christmas.

Royal Mail has set up a dedicated website for people to apply for the Christmas temporary vacancies: https://jobs.royalmailgroup.com/go/Christmas-Recruitment/4479401/

It also has a year-round recruitment drive where it recruits postal workers into its Delivery Offices around the UK.

There are a range of permanent and temporary delivery roles in sites across England, Scotland Wales and Northern Ireland.

More information is available at www.royalmailgroup.com/careers

Royal Mail Chief People Officer, Zareena Brown, said “Our seasonal workforce is incredibly important to our operation and we very much look forward to welcoming those who return year after year as well as those who may be joining us for the first time.

"Being part of delivering Christmas is a brilliant experience and one that we know offers lots of opportunities for employment and engagement in the communities we serve.”