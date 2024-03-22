Romanian Roxana's eyelash and eyebrow academy going from strength to strength

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roxana Pirvan is the owners of Roxana Beauty Academy on Nether Hall Road.

She has been running the eyebrow academy for four years and says her business is a differnt from all the rest.

Roxana said: “My academy is the first Romanian academy in the city and its surroundings. I teach eyelashes, eyebrows, Level 1, 2, and even how to become a trainer level 3 course.

“We have always put quality first, so we have also brought eyelash and eyebrow products to the market with our own Roxana Beauty Academy brand, a government approved brand.

“I am happy that I chose this city because I feel at home here.”

She added: “When I first came to the UK I was 18 years old and since then I started working non stop to create clients. If you really want it, nothing is impossible. You just have to work and be disciplined.”