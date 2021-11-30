REVEALED: The 70 branches TSB is set to close next year

The closures will result in 150 fewer roles within the company but TSB says all impacted staff will be offered alternative roles.

TSB will also open ten more "pop-up" branches across the UK as part of the changes.

The bank said the closures are in response to more people using online banking and less people visiting its physical branches.

Did Doncaster make the cut?

The coronavirus crisis has "accelerated" this trend, the bank said, with over 90 per cent of customer transactions now carried out online.

TSB currently has 290 banks but the closures will take this number down to 220.

All the branch closures will take place between April 2022 and June 2022.

TSB said 90 per cent of its customers will still be able to travel to one of its branches in 20 minutes or less.

Full list of TSB bank closures in 2022

Aylesbury - 19 April 2022

Bath - 15 June 2022

Bermondsey - 27 April 2022

Bishop's Stortford - 26 May 2022

Bromley - 18 May 2022

Bury St Edmunds - 26 May 2022

Camberley - 5 May 2022

Cambridge - 20 April 2022

Carolgate - 24 May 2022

Cleveleys - 8 June 2022

Colchester - 31 May 2022

Coldside - 13 April 2022

Cirencester - 14 June 2022

Denton - 17 May 2022

Ealing - 5 May 2022

Eastbourne - 17 May 2022

Ellon - 19 April 2022

Exeter - 21 June 2022

Forfar - 14 April 2022

Forres - 27 April 2022

Fort William - 20 April 2022

Frodsham - 22 June 2022

Garston - 9 June 2022

Gateshead - 10 May 2022

Gillingham - 15 June 2022

Greenwich - 28 April 2022

Harlesden - 28 April 2022

Horsham - 12 May 2022

Kirkintilloch - 28 April 2022

Lanark - 27 April 2022

Longbridge - 28 June 2022

Louth - 24 May 2022

Magdalen Street - 28 June 2022

Maidstone - 10 May 2022

Market Hill - 16 June 2022

Maryport - 10 May 2022

Melton Mowbray - 1 June 2022

Morden - 11 May 2022

Morecombe - 7 June 2022

Nelson - 18 May 2022

Newbury - 7 June 2022

Newton Aycliffe - 3 May 2022

Northallerton - 3 May 2022

Ossett - 17 May 2022

Oxford - 7 June 2022

Redcar - 4 May 2022

Redditch - 2 June 2022

Romford - 31 May 2022

Ross-On-Wye - 22 June 2022

Rushden - 21 April 2022

Sherwood - 29 June 2022

Shrewsbury - 28 June 2022

Solihull - 1 June 2022

Southend-On-Sea - 2 June 2022

Stranraer - 28 April 2022

Sutton - 26 May 2022

Swaffham - 24 May 2022

Taunton - 12 April 2022

Thornbury - 9 June 2022

Thurso - 21 April 2022

Tunbridge Wells - 19 May 2022

Uxbridge - 4 May 2022

West End - 4 May 2022

Weston-super-Mare - 23 June 2022

Wilmslow - 14 June 2022

Wimborne - 13 April 2022

Winsford - 21 June 2022

Woodseats - 15 June 2022

Worcester - 21 June 2022

Yeovil - 12 April 2022