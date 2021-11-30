REVEALED: The 70 branches TSB is set to close next year
TSB is to close 70 bank branches in the UK next year, the banking giant has confirmed today.
The closures will result in 150 fewer roles within the company but TSB says all impacted staff will be offered alternative roles.
TSB will also open ten more "pop-up" branches across the UK as part of the changes.
The bank said the closures are in response to more people using online banking and less people visiting its physical branches.
The coronavirus crisis has "accelerated" this trend, the bank said, with over 90 per cent of customer transactions now carried out online.
TSB currently has 290 banks but the closures will take this number down to 220.
All the branch closures will take place between April 2022 and June 2022.
TSB said 90 per cent of its customers will still be able to travel to one of its branches in 20 minutes or less.
Full list of TSB bank closures in 2022
Aylesbury - 19 April 2022
Bath - 15 June 2022
Bermondsey - 27 April 2022
Bishop's Stortford - 26 May 2022
Bromley - 18 May 2022
Bury St Edmunds - 26 May 2022
Camberley - 5 May 2022
Cambridge - 20 April 2022
Carolgate - 24 May 2022
Cleveleys - 8 June 2022
Colchester - 31 May 2022
Coldside - 13 April 2022
Cirencester - 14 June 2022
Denton - 17 May 2022
Ealing - 5 May 2022
Eastbourne - 17 May 2022
Ellon - 19 April 2022
Exeter - 21 June 2022
Forfar - 14 April 2022
Forres - 27 April 2022
Fort William - 20 April 2022
Frodsham - 22 June 2022
Garston - 9 June 2022
Gateshead - 10 May 2022
Gillingham - 15 June 2022
Greenwich - 28 April 2022
Harlesden - 28 April 2022
Horsham - 12 May 2022
Kirkintilloch - 28 April 2022
Lanark - 27 April 2022
Longbridge - 28 June 2022
Louth - 24 May 2022
Magdalen Street - 28 June 2022
Maidstone - 10 May 2022
Market Hill - 16 June 2022
Maryport - 10 May 2022
Melton Mowbray - 1 June 2022
Morden - 11 May 2022
Morecombe - 7 June 2022
Nelson - 18 May 2022
Newbury - 7 June 2022
Newton Aycliffe - 3 May 2022
Northallerton - 3 May 2022
Ossett - 17 May 2022
Oxford - 7 June 2022
Redcar - 4 May 2022
Redditch - 2 June 2022
Romford - 31 May 2022
Ross-On-Wye - 22 June 2022
Rushden - 21 April 2022
Sherwood - 29 June 2022
Shrewsbury - 28 June 2022
Solihull - 1 June 2022
Southend-On-Sea - 2 June 2022
Stranraer - 28 April 2022
Sutton - 26 May 2022
Swaffham - 24 May 2022
Taunton - 12 April 2022
Thornbury - 9 June 2022
Thurso - 21 April 2022
Tunbridge Wells - 19 May 2022
Uxbridge - 4 May 2022
West End - 4 May 2022
Weston-super-Mare - 23 June 2022
Wilmslow - 14 June 2022
Wimborne - 13 April 2022
Winsford - 21 June 2022
Woodseats - 15 June 2022
Worcester - 21 June 2022
Yeovil - 12 April 2022