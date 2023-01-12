Revealed: All NINE establishments in Doncaster with a zero food hygiene rating
Here we reveal all establishments in Doncaster with a zero food hygiene rating, according to the Food Standards Agency website as of today, Thursday January 12, 2023.
We have provided the venue’s address and the date of the last inspection for your consideration.
Courtyard, Market Place, Doncaster – 13 July 2021
Fresh Food Doncaster, Copley Road, Doncaster – 21 September 2022
Kian Halal Meat, Copley Road, Doncaster – 14 June 2021
Mambo, Silver Street, Doncaster – 07 October 2022
Ballers Sports Bar, Silver Street, Doncaster – 07 October 2022
Extra Food and Drinks, Carr House Road, Hyde Park – 09 June 2022
Harlington Off Licence, Harlington Road, Mexborough – 09 February 2022
Syrian Cafe, Copley Road, Doncaster – 06 October 2022
Uandrzeja, Sandringham Road, Intake – 09 June 2022
We will be bringing you data for those places that have scored a one to five rating over the coming days.