News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Revealed: All NINE establishments in Doncaster with a zero food hygiene rating

Here we reveal all establishments in Doncaster with a zero food hygiene rating, according to the Food Standards Agency website as of today, Thursday January 12, 2023.

By Stephanie Bateman
30 minutes ago - 1 min read
There are nine where urgent improvement is necessary
There are nine where urgent improvement is necessary

We have provided the venue’s address and the date of the last inspection for your consideration.

Courtyard, Market Place, Doncaster – 13 July 2021

Hide Ad

Fresh Food Doncaster, Copley Road, Doncaster – 21 September 2022

Kian Halal Meat, Copley Road, Doncaster – 14 June 2021

Most Popular

Mambo, Silver Street, Doncaster – 07 October 2022

Ballers Sports Bar, Silver Street, Doncaster – 07 October 2022

Hide Ad

Extra Food and Drinks, Carr House Road, Hyde Park – 09 June 2022

Harlington Off Licence, Harlington Road, Mexborough – 09 February 2022

Hide Ad

Syrian Cafe, Copley Road, Doncaster – 06 October 2022

Uandrzeja, Sandringham Road, Intake – 09 June 2022

Hide Ad

We will be bringing you data for those places that have scored a one to five rating over the coming days.

DoncasterFood Standards AgencyFoodCafe