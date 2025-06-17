Retford apprentice Dominic Walton named National Rising Star at JTL Apprenticeship Awards 2025

Dominic Walton, an electrical apprentice from Retford, has been named National Rising Star at the JTL National Apprenticeship Awards 2025, which was held at the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds.

Dominic, who is currently completing his apprenticeship with JTL while working for Wright Renewable Heating Limited, earned the top national honour following his earlier success as the North East Regional Rising Star. This latest recognition places him among the most promising young talents in the UK’s building services engineering sector.

The Rising Star of the Year category, introduced for the first time this year, recognises apprentices who have demonstrated exceptional potential early in their training. Dominic impressed the national judging panel with his technical ability, work ethic and professional maturity – qualities that stood out even at this early stage in his career.

The JTL National Awards are a flagship annual celebration of the organisation’s top performing apprentices across England and Wales. Nominees are assessed across practical work, theoretical knowledge, key skills and test results, with finalists drawn from 16 regional winners.

The awards form part of JTL’s commitment to nurturing emerging talent and supporting skills development in the building services engineering sector. With over 8,000 learners and partnerships with more than 3,800 businesses, JTL is one of the largest training providers in England and Wales. As an Independent Training Provider, JTL is playing a crucial role in addressing skills shortages while preparing the next generation of skilled professionals to meet evolving industry needs such as renewable technologies and advanced infrastructure.

Dominic said: “Winning the regional award was already a huge moment for me, but being named the national Rising Star of the Year is unbelievable. I’ve gained so much from my apprenticeship with JTL – not just technical skills, but also confidence, independence and a real sense of purpose. Working with Wright Renewable Heating has also given me hands-on experience in the renewable sector, which I know is going to be such a big part of the future. I’m incredibly thankful to everyone who’s backed me on this journey – my Training Officer, my tutor and the amazing team at work.”

Adam Roberts, Director at Wright Renewable Heating Limited, added: “Dominic has shown real drive from the moment he joined us. He’s curious, committed and constantly looking to improve. Seeing his talent recognised on a national stage is a proud moment for all of us. Apprenticeships are essential for building the future of our industry – and Dominic is proof of just how far a good one can take you.”

Chris Claydon, Chief Executive at JTL, said: “Dominic is an outstanding example of the emerging talent that makes our sector so exciting. His early progress, technical promise and attitude to learning are exactly what the Rising Star award is about. I have no doubt he’ll go on to make a real contribution to the future of the industry.”