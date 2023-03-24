Retailers offer half term bundles for 1p to help families fight the cost-of-living crisis with Snappy Shopper

Available on Tuesday, March 28, the Half Term Bundle is the latest in a series of community-inspired promotions led by Snappy Shopper and its partnering retailers as it aims to help local stores support their communities in what are increasingly difficult financial times for everyone.

Available on the Snappy Shopper app from over 100 stores across the UK, the Half Term Bundle will cost just one penny and include items with a combined retail value of over £7.

Each bundle will contain:

2 x single Creme eggs (RRP: 75p each)

Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons 95g (RRP: £1.25)

Robinsons Apple & Blackcurrant 900ml (RRP: £1.59)

Walkers crisps multipack (RRP: £1.99)

Packet of McVities Chocolate Digestives (RRP: £1.75)

Haribo Starmix 140g (RRP: £1)

The promotion will run throughout 28th March, across England, Scotland and Wales.

Offering the lowest prices for delivery on the market for both retailers and consumers, Snappy Shopper is the go-to-choice for independent stores and shoppers alike with an average basket with Snappy Shopper saving customers approximately £6 per shop against its competitors, but that’s not the only reason for its popularity.

Snappy Shopper has grown a strong reputation for keeping its finger on the pulse when it comes to understanding the needs and concerns of the communities it serves. Over the last year, its various ‘1p bundles’ at key times, aimed specifically at supporting families across Scotland, England and Wales have been a resounding success.

One Snappy customer described a recent bundle as “So helpful for people struggling with the cost of living”. Another posted on Facebook: “Just had a delivery of the 1p bundle and other items. Came within 15 mins of ordering!! Top service and a bargain too!!!”

Mike Callachan, Snappy Shopper CEO said: “Local retailers and their communities have always been at the heart of everything we do at Snappy Shopper. As the cost-of-living crisis has escalated over the past few months, we’ve been committed to doing our utmost to lend that helping hand, alongside ourretailers, to our customers who might be struggling to cope with rising costs.

The responses to our recent 1p bundles have been unprecedented, which has prompted us to ensure our retailer’s local communities are provided for this holiday with our Half Term 1p Bundle”.

Both Snappy Shopper and participating retailers will pick up the cost of the promotion, while Snappy Shopper is also investing heavily in marketing to raise awareness and support local retailers.

­­The offer will be available from stores across Yorkshire via the Snappy Shopper app, the closest to Doncaster being : Premier & Subway Swinton, and Premier Tennyson Road, Barnsley.

