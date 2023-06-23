This event will be held at J Steadman & Sons Funeral Directors, conveniently located on Balby Road, Doncaster.

The recruitment open day presents an excellent opportunity for individuals interested in a rewarding career in the funeral service industry to explore available job positions and learn more about the comprehensive services provided by J Steadman & Sons.

The company is seeking dedicated and compassionate individuals to join their team of professionals.

The team with the fleet at J Steadmans Funeral Directors

During the open day, attendees will have the chance to meet with current staff members, learn about the company’s values and mission, and gain insights into the various roles available within the organization.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to engage in informative discussions, ask questions, and receive guidance regarding career paths and development opportunities.

“We are thrilled to announce our recruitment open day and welcome individuals who share our passion for serving families in need,” said Adam Downing, Business Leader at J Steadman & Sons Funeral Directors.

“At J Steadman & Sons, we believe in providing compassionate care and support during times of grief, and we are excited to meet potential candidates who are dedicated to upholding our values and delivering exceptional service.

“J Steadman & Sons Funeral Directors is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and integrity. With a rich history of serving the Doncaster community, the company takes pride in providing compassionate care and support to families during difficult times.

"Joining the J Steadman & Sons team means becoming part of a caring and dedicated community that values empathy, respect, and excellence in all aspects of their work.

“Whether you have previous experience in the funeral service industry or are considering a career change, we encourage interested individuals to attend the open day and explore the possibilities. We offer a supportive work environment, comprehensive training programs, and opportunities for professional growth.”

